Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has earned global recognition for her stellar body of work. After starring in the popular series 'Quantico', she is now busy shooting for another upcoming series 'Citadel'. Apart from this, she is also working towards an Indian wedding comedy with producer Mindy Kaling. In spite of her busy schedule packed with projects, she manages to spend quality time with family and friends at exotic locations. Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting in Spain and she took some time out to tour the beautiful country with her mother Madhu Chopra. And what's a good vacation without some delicious food, right? The actress took to Instagram to share a collage of some yummy Spanish dishes she tried, including a well-known Spanish rice delight. Take a look:

"The Spain food tour continues," wrote Priyanka Chopra in her story. She also used the hashtag #paellalife and the tongue-out emoji. In the picture, we could see three different versions of Paella, which is a one-pot rice delight originally from the Valencia region of Spain. Priyanka Chopra seemed to be having a version of Paella with black mushrooms, another one with cheese and meat, and yet another one with shrimp and seafood. The wholesome Spanish meal indeed looked tempting!

Spanish Paella is a one-pot rice meal that is said to have been invented by rice-producing farmers of Spain. To whip up a quick dish, they would combine rice, vegetables, and meat in a single pan and cook everything together. The term 'Paella' refers to the special pan in which this dish is prepared. Click here for a yummy recipe of Chicken Paella that you can make at home.