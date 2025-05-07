We have all heard about the Met Gala. The biggest event in the world of fashion took place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Celebrities brought their A-game to the blue carpet. Oh, and to forget the many firsts. From Shah Rukh ‘King' Khan to Diljit Dosanjh, the icons added stardust with their debut. While a section was floored by SRK's Rs 21 crore watch, some fans, including us, couldn't take their eyes off Diljit's majestic royal look. Don't know about you, but Chef Ranveer Brar shares a similar sentiment.

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has manifested his Met Gala moment – but with a spicy desi twist. In an AI-generated image, Ranveer is seen rocking a green blazer paired with matching flared pants. But the real star? Dhaniya (coriander)!

A butterfly-shaped cape made of coriander leaves steals the show, while a quirky dhaniya-themed bag hangs as the main accessory. To top it all off, he is holding a kitchen utensil like a true chef on the red carpet. It's kitchen couture meets high fashion – and Ranveer pulls it off like a pro.

For those wondering about the coriander obsession, it is no joke. Ranveer Brar is a dhaniya lover, and his cooking videos are full of this herb.

In his caption, Ranveer Brar wrote, “Manifesting my Met Gala walk with my priya mitra dhaniya.”

The comments section of the post was flooded with LOL reactions.

A user wrote, “Haha nailed it.”

Another one added, “It seems something different & unique.”

“METhi Gala,” read a quirky comment.

Many called the chef “Dhanveer Brar.”

“Dhaniya king,” echoed a few.

An Instagrammer posted, “The best look.”

A LOL comment read, “Hara bhara Ranveera.”

What do you think about Ranveer Brar's look? Tell us in the comments.