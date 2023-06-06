Actress Radhika Madan has been making waves for her interesting roles in multiple films. Her films have won appreciation not just in India but also at international film festivals. Apart from her professional career, Radhika Madan has also recently opened up about her diet. Did you know that the 'Angrezi Medium' star switched to a vegan diet many years ago? In a recent campaign by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the actress revealed all about her decision to go vegan and how it has changed her life.

Radhika Madan revealed that she was a non-vegetarian previously, but switched to a vegan diet at the time of her shoot for the film 'Angrezi Medium'. She wanted to get into better shape for playing the role of a teenager in the film alongside Irrfan Khan. However, Radhika Madan continued to eat vegan food even after the film's shoot ended. "My character, Tarika, from Angrezi Medium helped me discover vegan foods, and it completely changed my mindset and gave me a clearer perspective on life," says Madan. She is also an animal lover and that further fuelled her decision. "I was a non-vegetarian, but turning vegan changed my life. I felt way healthier," she said in a clip shared on PETA India's official Twitter handle.

Radhika Madan further suggested that everyone should at least try the vegan diet and see how it works for them. She said that the Indian diet by itself has a plethora of vegan options, including dishes such as dal chawal, chole chawal and more. As for her own diet, Madan said that she focuses on green vegetables and protein. "I have a lot of leafy greens, sattu is my source of protein, and there's so much variety contrary to what people think. I encourage everyone to try being plant-based - help the animals and yourself, too," she said.

Watch the full video featuring Radhika Madan here:

On the work front, Radhika Madan recently released an OTT film called 'Kacchey Limbu'. She has a number of projects lined up in the coming future, including 'Sanaa' opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress also has 'Happy Teacher's Day' and 'Rumi Ki Sharafat' coming up soon.