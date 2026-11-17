Rahul Gandhi recently shared an amusing memory from his time in Cambridge. He once took his girlfriend to the restaurant where his parents, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, had first met. He wanted to see the place for himself. But while the restaurant had a special connection to his family's story, its food did not leave a good impression on him.

Rahul Gandhi Had A Very Different Experience

Speaking at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging, Rahul recalled visiting the Varsity restaurant on St Andrew's Street in Cambridge.

"While I was in Cambridge, I told my girlfriend we should go to the Varsity restaurant. It's where my parents, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, first met. I wanted to see the place for myself.

The couple then asked the waiter what they should order. His recommendation was chicken chasseur, and they decided to give it a try.





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There was a catch. Rahul's parents had always spoken highly of the restaurant's food, but he had a very different experience. "My parents had always said the food there was wonderful, but in my experience it was terrible," he said.





He ended the story with a recommendation of his own and shared, "So if you want to fall in love, go to the Varsity restaurant. But never eat the chicken chasseur in Varsity restaurant."

The Restaurant Where Sonia And Rajiv Gandhi First Met

The Varsity restaurant, located on St Andrew's Street, was reportedly a popular dining spot in Cambridge. It served home-style food with British, French and Cape influences. The restaurant is now reportedly closed.





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For Sonia Gandhi, finding familiar food in England during the 1960s was not always easy. She was used to Italian food and often looked for dishes that reminded her of home. She described the place as a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge. Recalling her first meeting with Rajiv Gandhi there, Sonia wrote in a post on X: "My journey of love began."