For most people, Christmas is all about Santa Claus, gift-giving, and decor. In Hollywood, many celebrities spend the festive season waiting for Tom Cruise's famous Christmas cake.

The actor has made it a tradition to send friends and colleagues a special white chocolate coconut Bundt cake every festive season. Celebrities like Glen Powell, Tom Hanks, Angela Bassett, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Henry Cavill, and Oprah Winfrey, among others, are recipients of this famous cake.

Ahead of Christmas this year, Oprah Winfrey has found that the cake that Cruise has been sending to his friends is actually from a bakery shop in California. Sharing a glimpse from her podcast, Oprah revealed the famous cake.

“This is what is known as the Tom Cruise cake,” Oprah said. Talking about how she found the cake, Oprah shared, “And for all the years that this cake would come. We were in our house, and we were like, 'Has the Tom Cruise cake come yet?' Has the Tom Cruise cake come?' And all these years up until this year I thought that Tom had the cake specially made for Tom. Then I realised Tom has a bakery. And it's called the Doan's Family Bakery in Los Angeles.”

READ | Pudding To Pancakes: 5 Ways To Enjoy Katrina Kaif's Favourite Fruit

Clarifying that the actor does not own the bakery, she added, “It's not Tom's bakery, but Tom discovered the Doan's Family Bakery in Los Angeles. And they have been baking Tom's cakes that he's been sending out all these years.”

Oprah revealed that anybody can order the cake and joked that now she can get the cake and start sending it to people, saying it's the Tom Cruise cake.

The moist Bundt cake is made with white chocolate and coconut. It is covered in a layer of cream cheese frosting and topped with toasted coconut flakes. The cake is priced at USD 139.95, which is Rs 13,168.95, according to Gold Belly.

READ | How Rakul Preet Singh Makes Her Favourite Kheer Healthier

Situated in Woodland Hills, California, Doan's Bakery was started in 1983. The family-owned and operated bakery was established by Karen Doan and is currently run by her son Eric and his wife Carrie.