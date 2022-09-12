Whether it is a plate full of chocolate brownies or a glass of baked yoghurt topped with blueberry sauce, desserts are always a good idea! No matter the mood or occasion, a decadent dessert can flip our day and make it even better. Even if you follow a strict diet regime, it is hard to control in front of a sinful-looking cake. And even actress Rakul Preet is also enjoying some yummy desserts! If you follow Rakul Preet on Instagram, you will know that she is a health and fitness enthusiast. Her stories often feature her exercise routine and healthy indulgences. But this time, it seems like Rakul Preet had a cheat day with some amazing-looking desserts!





(Also Read: Rakul Preet Gives A Healthy Twist To This Famous Indian Chaat; Can You Guess)





Rakul Preet took to Instagram and shared a post where she is happily posting with a tray full of desserts. In the picture, you can see the preparation of berry pastries topped with cream, icing sugar, and a red berry. Next to this, there is another tray of chocolate mousse that has blueberries and chocolate shavings as toppings. There is also a chocolate cake, vanilla cake, a red coloured cake and small tarts with various toppings. In the caption of the post, the actress wrote, "Psychosomatic eating! I could truly eat it all up!" Check out her full post here:

Isn't it looking delicious!? Even though Rakul Preet follows a strict diet, you will see her enjoying some tasty treats every once in a while. She once gave us a sneak peek at her morning breakfast, which featured a delectable chaat. It was a bowl of sweet potatoes and dahi with pomegranate, ginger, and coriander leaves on top. In the story, she wrote, "Yum." You can read all about it here.





(Also Read: Rakul Preet's Healthy Meal Is All About This Delicious Seafood Dish; See Pic)





As Rakul Preet strikes a balance between her healthy eating and delicious treats, we can't wait to see what will be next on her plate! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below.



