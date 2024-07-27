Rakul Preet Singh is a die-hard foodie. The actress' culinary adventures on social media are proof of her passion for food. The star indulged in a delicious homemade poke bowl in her latest Instagram Stories. Poke bowls typically consist of chunks of raw, marinated fish mixed with rice, topped with vegetables and served with a sauce. However, nowadays, one can also find vegetarian and fusion versions of this delight. In Rakul Preet Singh's poke bowl, we spotted rice, carrots, broccoli slices, diced onions, bell peppers, edamame beans and some type of protein. Take a look below:

Like Rakul Preet Singh, if you also want to make a homemade poke bowl, follow these 5 simple tips:

1. Select a Base

One of the most crucial steps in making a poke bowl is selecting the base. Usually, sushi rice is the best option, offering a slightly sticky consistency with a hint of sweetness that contrasts nicely with the salty fish. For a healthier spin, you can also choose quinoa or brown rice.

2. Choose the Fish

You can add either tuna or salmon, both of which are popular options. Feel free to choose other seafood like shrimp. Remember to cut the fish into small pieces for better marination and taste.

3. Marination Process

Prepare the marinade with sesame oil, mayo, soy sauce and a drizzle of sugar or honey. Add green onions, minced garlic and some ginger to enhance the flavour. Marinate the fish for at least 15 minutes but no more than an hour.

4. Pick Vegetables

It is time for the toppings. You can include pickles, nuts, seeds and onions. Add avocados for a creamy texture, cucumbers for crunch and mangoes for sweetness.

5. Final Touch

For the final step, sprinkle scallions, crispy onions and sesame seeds to give the poke bowl an extra layer of goodness. You can also add some spices. Enjoy your delicious homemade poke bowl!

We cannot wait for Rakul Preet Singh's next foodie update for more inspiration!

