Arjun Kapoor often gives us fitness goals through his Instagram posts. The actor recently posted another carousel that inspired us to seek a balance in life, as hinted in the caption as well. Arjun shared a series of photos from his "workcation", which included swimming, working out indoors and also taking time to appreciate the natural beauty outdoors. What caught our eyes were the photos of vibrant and wholesome treats that Arjun Kapoor relished. One of them featured a large bowl filled with a yummy-looking rice dish, chopped cucumber, shaved carrot and what seems to be a bean/ protein preparation. A bowl of guacamole is kept to the side.

Another photo shows a wonderful egg preparation (we're guessing it's omurice) and a bowl of what seems to be chilli oil/ spicy sauce for topping. "Blending work and play," Arjun Kapoor captioned the post.



Craving omurice now? Find out more about it here. Arjun Kapoor seems to enjoy eating eggs. His past posts have also reflected his love for this protein-rich and versatile food. Click here to read the complete article.





Before this, we got an Arjun Kapoor foodie update through his sister, Anshula Kapoor. Anshula gave us glimpses into her brother's fun birthday celebrations with his family. In one video, we can see the guests and the actor himself, cheering and singing the birthday song, while cutting three beautiful cakes. While one looked like an ice-cream cake, the other two were classic chocolate cakes, with candles and 'Happy Birthday Arjun' written on them. Read the complete story here.

