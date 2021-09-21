Is food the new couture for Rakul Preet Singh? Confused? Well, going by the actress's new Instagram Stories, it appears that she finds style even in hot cups of coffee. Rakul Preet shared two different posts, one after the other, of cups of coffee. While one came branded with an artwork of the name ‘Dior' — the French luxury fashion house — the other cup had the ‘Chanel' logo crafted on top of the foam. Rakul Preet also her Instafam what they would choose between the two names. While for the first image, she asked, “This”, for the second one, she wrote, “or This”.





Instagram image by Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet is indeed a coffee lover and such posts are not new from her food diaries. A few days ago, when she was in London, she shared a picture of a frothy brew she was relishing. The brew was made up of coconut milk and looked tempting. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Double relishing my coconut cappuccino in London cause Munmun Ganeriwal said coffee is anti-inflammatory and fat-burning!! Not the instant one guys, but the ones brewed from ground coffee beans.” To see how creamy and frothy the coffee looks, click here.

Before that, she was once seen gorging on a delicious platter made up of millets. The platter looked so delectable that we started craving some of it. In the caption, she wrote, “Polished off this plate of barnyard millet dosa. And oh boy, how yummy it was. Millets are 'prebiotics' and can help you stay lean and healthy. So, I make sure I eat a variety of them. By the way, when are you adding this superfood to your diet?”

The actress is a fitness fanatic and consumes proper nutritious meals. She once tantalised our tastebuds with her tasty and healthy food platter. She shared a picture on Instagram that showed lip-smacking desi palak, palak pulao and homemade pickle. She tagged her nutritionist and wrote, “Shoot lunch be like. Pickles = healthy bacteria and this dose of ghar ka achaar has livened up my meal” on the picture. Click here to read more about it.





Rakul Preet is a foodie at heart and has always maintained a healthy and nutritious diet. Tell us what do you think of her food choices.