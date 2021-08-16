Indians and their love for mithai need no introduction. While there are tons of options to choose from, we all have that one favourite item for which we can stand in long queues. Just one look at our favourite mithai, makes us forget about our diet - that's how much we Indians love our mithais! Actress Rakul Preet posted an Instagram story where we could see a scrumptious spread of Indian mithais and we just couldn't resist replaying the video. In the story, you can see ghevar, kheer, imarti and oh-so-delicious milk cake.





As the 'Sardar Ka Grandson' actress goes on to show the table set with delectable sweets, one can also spot Ayushmann Khurrana indulging in a bowl of kheer! In the short video, Rakul Preet asks Ayushmann Khurrana what is the right order to eat the sweets, and he indeed had the perfect answer for it! At first, he says to eat ghevar first as it is less sweet, then to relish kheer, milk cake and imarti one after another, in ascending order of sweetness. Now that definitely sounds like a pro tip if you want to relish a number of sweets together!





In the story, Rakul Preet also wrote, "Explained: @ayushmank tells us how to eat sweets." Take a look at the story here:

If this delicious sweet fest has provoked your sweet tooth, don't worry; we have just the recipes you would need to make a feast like this. Try these sweet delights:

The traditional khoya delicacy is first fried till golden and then dipped in saffron-infused sugar syrup. You'll be astonished at how simple it is to make these at home.

A delicious delicacy that melts in your mouth! Cottage cheese, cardamom, and saffron combine to make Bengal's most popular delicacy. One of the simplest ways to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Make this dessert

A popular frozen dessert that is rich, dense, and creamy to the point of indulging. Cooked with saffron, cardamom, pistachio, and almonds and reduced with milk, kulfi is a refreshing treat to savour.

This is a popular dessert

This coconut ladoo is a delectable treat created with only a few simple ingredients. In addition, instead of sugar, condensed milk is used to sweeten these ladoos.





So make these delightful recipes for maximum indulgence and let us know which one you liked the best.