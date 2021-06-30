Food is the elixir of life. It keeps us healthy and active. Food is the fuel our body requires so that we are able to function effectively and have a productive day. We tend to work better when our stomachs are full. While food is a necessity, one need not compromise on flavour. A meal is more enjoyable when it is healthy and drool-worthy delicious. Rakul Preet Singh appears to agree with us. The actress tantalised our taste buds with a delicious picture of her nutritious meal — a steaming hot plate of desi palak and palak pulao and lip-smacking ghar ka achaar.





On her Instagram Stories, the actress posted an image of her meal from her shoot, tagging her nutritionist. She captioned the photo, “Shoot lunch be like. Pickles = healthy bacteria and this dose of ghar ka achaar has livened up my meal.”





In another Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of herself enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning and described it to be "magical." Take a look at her story:

If Rakul Preet's tasty lunch has left you craving for some wholesome homemade pulao, we've got you covered with some delish recipes for you to try.

1) Mix Sprouts And Spinach Pulao





Put a nutritious spin on your regular pulao to get your kids to eat their sprouts and green veggies with this yummy recipe. A blend of different and healthy sprouts mixed with the goodness of earthy spinach and delicately spiced rice.

2) Carrot Pulao





Carrots are a rich source of vitamin A and they are deliciously sweet. This recipe uses the goodness of carrots mixed in with fragrant rice spiced with aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and bay leaves.

3) Tawa Sabz Pulao





A hearty and wholesome meal made with a melange of vegetables like cauliflower, beans, carrots, and tomatoes lightly roasted on a hot pan and spiced with desi masalas mixed into rice.

4) Pudina Rice





This simple dish is very easy to make. Just mix fresh mint leaves and lemon juice to soft and fluffy rice — and you have this delicious meal.





5) Aloo Matar Pulao





This wholesome one-pot meal is quick and easy to make. It requires boiled potatoes and green peas, spiced with yummy masalas and mixed into fragrant basmati rice.

Want some yummy pickle recipes to make at home and elevate your meals? Try these lip-smacking achaar recipes:





1) Hari Mirch Achaar





From tangy to sweet, this delicious pickle recipe is a burst of flavors. It's made with jaggery and fiery green chilies.





2) Nimbu Adrak Achaar





Tangy zesty lemon with fresh and aromatic ginger, this is a must-have in every desi household.





Tell us what you thought of Rakul Preet's wholesome meal. Also, let us know which of these yummy recipes did you love the most.