Rakul Preet Singh is a true food enthusiast. Be it announcing on social media that she is “in the mood for food” or launching a millet-based restaurant, the actress never fails to impress food lovers. On Sunday, Rakul indulged in a cheat meal, and what did she relish? A delicious homemade pizza. To keep her followers updated about her culinary adventure, she posted a picture of the pizza on her Instagram Stories. The image showcased a fresh-out-of-the-oven pizza topped with pepperoni and garnished with basil leaves. In her caption, Rakul tagged chef Bruce Campbell and wrote, “Yummmmmmy pizza !! The best homemade pizza.” The actress also attached a red heart to her caption.





Like Rakul Preet Singh, if you also want to enjoy a homemade pizza, below are some recipes:

1. Pepperoni Pizza:

This pizza is topped with a layer of marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and slices of pepperoni sausage. It is baked until the crust is crispy and the cheese is bubbly. Click here for the recipe.

2. Kebab and Paneer Pizza:

A pizza topped with chunks of marinated kebab and paneer, along with traditional pizza ingredients like tomato sauce and cheese. It is a flavourful fusion of Indian and Italian tastes. Recipe here.

3. Whole Grain Pizza:

A healthier version of pizza with a crust made from whole grain flour. It is topped with traditional ingredients like tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and various vegetables or meats. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Greek Style Pizza:

A Mediterranean-inspired pizza topped with ingredients like olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and sometimes artichokes. It often features a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of oregano for a fresh and tangy taste. Detailed recipe here.

5. Cheese Burst Pizza:

This pizza is a dream come true for all cheese lovers. The crust is filled with melted cheese, and the pizza is topped with additional cheese. Follow the recipe here.