It is World Health Day today (April 7), and Rakul Preet Singh made sure to celebrate it in style with a special Instagram post. The actress shared a carousel of pictures, and the opening frame instantly caught our attention with a delicious-looking spread. Rakul is seen sitting in front of a table brimming with wholesome, mouth-watering dishes. What is on the menu? We spotted fish fillet with roasted vegetables, another fish dish in soy sauce, a vibrant salad, a bowl of creamy curry, a bowl of burrata cheese topped with greens, a generous serving of rice and some tandoori chapatis. Another drool-worthy snap featured Rakul Preet enjoying a plate full of fried rice loaded with veggies.





In her caption, Rakul Preet Singh shared a few simple yet effective practices that anyone can adopt for a healthier lifestyle.

The actress wrote, “Fuel up with wholesome and mindful choices. Read and Expand your mind, find peace. Connect with Nature, it's a feeling I cannot describe. Pick any sport of your choice .. mine is golf. Meditate to Calm yourself and find a balance of mind body soul .. just 5 minutes in a day will bring bigggggg change. Be a goooof and keep smiling cos happiness is the best medicine for a healthier you.”





“Start with baby steps and tell me what are the things you already do and what changes would you like to bring to your life. Remember you truly live in only one place - YOUR BODY,” Rakul Preet Singh added.







Rakul Preet Singh's foodie game is always on point. About a week ago, she treated her Insta fam to a glimpse of her lunch, and it looked both delicious and healthy. In her Stories, she showed off a plate with perfectly grilled fish – seriously drool-worthy. Alongside it were some roasted veggies like carrots, broccoli, beans and what looked like a scoop of mashed potatoes. The whole meal was a great mix of protein and Omega-3s. She casually captioned it, “And lunch,” with a heart-eyed emoji. Click here to read the full story.





We can not wait to see what Rakul Preet Singh plates up next. Her foodie updates are always a treat.