Rakulpreet's Box Of 'Baked Goodness' Is All Things Healthy And Tasty (See Pic)

Rakulpreet will next be seen in 'Sardar ka Grandson'

Rakulpreet Singh is one of the fittest actors Indian film industry has today. Known for her cute smile and fit body, she gives major fitness goals to many. She is also known for her clean eating habits. If you happen to follow her on Instagram, you will find the actress speaking at length about her daily meals that majorly includes all things healthy. She keeps sharing sneak peeks of her food habits, workout sessions, work updates and more with her more than 16 million followers on Instagram. In fact, she's someone who ardently believes in keeping a balance between sinful and healthy indulgences. Her recent Instagram story is a perfect example of her eating habits.





The 'Aiyaary' actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a story featuring a box full of healthy oats banana chocolate cake made by her friends and celebrity hairstylist Tina Mukharjee. Showing off the yummy box of goodness, she said, "Oh my God, thank you Tina...these are all going to go in my stomach- healthy oats banana chocolate cake." She captioned the story, "@tinamukharjee baked some goodness." Let's take a look at the indulgence story:





Sometime back, she re-shared an Insta-story posted by her brother that yet again proved her major love for all things yummy. The story featured a throwback picture of her hold a vanilla ice cream cone. Her brother captioned the image, "@rakulpreet counting calories since forever". However, clarifying the same, Rakulpreet wrote while re-sharing, "What the hell. It's more like DON'T disturb me while m eating."





On the work front, Rakul will soon be seen the upcoming Netflix movie 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. The movie will also star Arjun Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydri, Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan.











