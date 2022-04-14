Unless you are under the rocks, you would be aware of the much-talked-about wedding in the tinsel town that took place today (on April 14, 2022). Yes, we are talking about the Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. After dating for five-long-years, the lovebirds tied the knots today at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding took place at the couple's residence in Vastu at Pali Hill, Bandra, in attendance of family and close friends. Pictures of the celebrity wedding soon started doing the rounds on social media, garnering immense love and appreciation. In fact, the pictures started trending on social media in just no time. And like everyone, we too are in awe of the adorable pictures. One such picture that drew our attention was of the wedding cake. That's right!





Kripa Mehta, one of Alia's best friends, shared pictures of the wedding reception, where we saw the couple cutting a beautiful three-tier cake to mark the beginning of their new journey. It was a lemon yellow coloured cake with cream frosting and flower motifs made on it. There were also star flower motif that made the cake look chic, elegant and oh-so-classic. Take a look:





In another Insta-story, we saw the newly-wed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt raising toast to "love, togetherness forever and ever". Check out the picture.

Earlier, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures from the wedding. In the pictures, we could see the couple, all in love, dazzling in pastel-coloured Sabyasachi outfits. With the pictures, Alia shared a heart-felt note that read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home...in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."





Find the complete post here:











On the work front, the newly-wed couple will soon be sharing screen for Ayan Mukherjee's upcoming fantasy-drama "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva". The film is slated for a 2022 release.