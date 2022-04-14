Finally, the Big Day is here! The much awaited Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding is happening today (on April 14, 2022). Reportedly, the power couple of Bollywood is keeping it an intimate affair at Alia and Ranbir's residence - Vastu, located at Pali Hill in Bandra. The wedding is taking place in attendance of family and very close friends. While not much is known about the details of the wedding, pictures and snippets of guests arriving for the ceremony has taken the internet by storm. In fact, #Ralia wedding is trending on social media, with people sharing their excitement and reactions about one of the biggest weddings of 2022.





Joining the bandwagon, Amul too has paid a sweet tribute to this grand event and shared a beautiful topical on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. In the picture, we could see representations of Ranbir and Alia in their wedding attire, where the former is feeding the latter a butter toasted bread. We could also see the iconic Amul girl standing by the side with a plateful of bread and bread. The image is captioned, "Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byaah!". Take a look:





Such an amazing topical; isn't it? Let's agree, with these quirky topicals, Amul captures the pulse of the nation like no one else.





The Amul topical on Ranbir-Alia wedding soon went all over the internet, garnering attention in no time. People reacted to it with love and heart emojis and commented, "Yeh accha tha (this was nice)." We too wish Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt a happy married life.





On the work front the couple is soon going to be seen together in Ayan Mukherji's upcoming fantasy drama "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva".