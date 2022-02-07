People across India celebrated Basant Panchami a few days ago, marking the official end of winter season. It also marks the onset of Spring - the season of colourful nature and pleasant weather. However, this change in season also brings along several health issues - cough, cold and flu being the most common ones. And to prevent these diseases, experts suggest indulging in seasonal produce (fruits and vegetables), which are naturally enriched with several health benefiting properties. One such amazing option is carambola. Popularly referred to as star fruit, it is shaped in such a way that you will get a star-like slice after cutting the fruit. The fruit is also known as kamrakh, ambanamkaya, thambaratham and kamaranga in different regions of India. It is juicy, tarty and adds that zing to your palate. Besides, star fruit is loaded with several health benefitting properties too. Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to her Instagram to speak about the nutrients in this exotic fruit. According to her latest post, star fruit is "loaded with vitamins A, B and C"; which subsequently makes the fruit ideal to add to your seasonal change diet.





Take a look at the post here:





How Star Fruit Helps You Fight Seasonal Change Diseases: Health Benefits Of Carambola:

As mentioned earlier, the change in season brings along several health issues including cough, cold and flu. Another such seasonal change disease is chicken pox. As per World Health Organisation (WHO), chicken pox - also known as varicella - is an acute and highly contagious disease, caused by primary infection with the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). During this time, we are suggested to take extra care of our health. According to experts, strengthening of immune system help avoid seasonal diseases. In such a situation, vitamin C-rich fruits like star fruit come to our rescue. How, you ask?





According to Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND, vitamin C helps you detox, digest and fight inflammation in our body - all of which further help boost immunity.





Besides, white blood cells are known to protect your body from common infections and diseases but the body is not able to produce them itself. Vitamin C-rich fruits (here: star fruit) is said to propel the production of white blood cells.





That's not all. Start fruit also helps manage blood pressure, promote heart health and more. Click here to learn about the other benefits of star fruit.





Considering the above factors, we suggest, include star fruit in your daily diet and sail through the seasonal changes seamlessly. But always remember, moderation is the key!