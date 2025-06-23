David Beckham's passion for gardening has become one of the most endearing sides of his life beyond football. At his Cotswolds estate, he has created a thriving kitchen garden with everything from plum trees and kale to carrots and radishes. What began as a hobby has turned into a full-blown passion, complete with greenhouses, chicken wire, and even beekeeping. Recently, during a routine check of his vegetable patch, the Manchester United legend stumbled upon a surprise that left both him and his wife in stitches.





In a video shared on Instagram, the football icon is seen carefully selecting a carrot to harvest. As he pulls it from the earth, it reveals not one, but two roots, an oddity that sparked laughter behind the camera from Victoria Beckham. "Oh my god, he is like a magic man," she exclaims, before calling the crop "so disappointing" and eventually "embarrassing" as the hilarity continues.





David, amused by the unusual find, inspects the carrot and jokingly asks, "What happened there?" In his caption, he adds to the fun: "Exciting day today in my veggie garden, CARROTS, but not exactly what I expected. But to be fair, it had Lady Beckham laughing. @victoriabeckham sorry about my carrot."

Watch the full video here:

David Beckham's free time is buzzing with activities. In addition to tending to his garden, the former football star loves spending time nurturing his beehives. Last month, David shared a video on Instagram that featured him suited up in full protective beekeeping gear.





He was seen gently removing a honey-filled patch of a beehive and packing it into a plastic container. In the caption, he wrote, "Making the world a sweeter place. Today, we celebrate our Bees. World Bee Day."





Whether it is carrots or bees, David Beckham's farm life has us hooked. We are excited to find out what's next.