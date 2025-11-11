In recent years, a growing number of high-profile celebrities have ventured beyond film and endorsements, turning their attention to the world of spirits and beverages. The trend speaks to a broader shift in how celebrity power is being leveraged in lifestyle-driven consumer categories. Against this backdrop, Bollywood's dynamic actor Ranveer Singh has announced his foray into the premium spirits market with his own vodka label. Singh's new venture, RANGEELA Vodka, has been created under ABD's luxury division, ABD Maestro Pvt. Ltd. He serves as its Co-Founder and Creative Partner. Marketed as a "contemporary Indian vodka," it is triple-distilled and platinum chill-filtered for smoothness. As per reports, the brand has debuted in Maharashtra. The vodka is priced at Rs 2,400 for a 750 ml bottle, with more states to follow.





Beyond the product, RANGEELA leans heavily on themes of colour, vibrancy and self-expression, which are traits synonymous with Singh's larger-than-life persona. The actor describes the brand as a celebration of individuality and bold living, aimed at consumers who enjoy both craft and creativity in their drink. With India's premium vodka segment expanding and cocktail culture taking off, RANGEELA's launch signals another step in the country's growing homegrown spirits movement.

Here are some other Indian celebrities who have launched alcohol brands recently:

Ajay Devgn: He co-founded the premium Scotch single malt brand GlenJourneys (Cask Series), which has now been launched in India.

Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan: Together they backed the luxury spirits brand D'YAVOL, whose portfolio includes a flagship whisky (Inception) and a single-estate vodka.

Sanjay Dutt: He co-founded the Scotch whisky brand The Glenwalk in partnership with Cartel Bros, aimed at the premium market.

Yuvraj Singh: He is a co-founder of the tequila brand FINO Tequila, made with 100% Blue Weber agave, launched first in the U.S. and then in India.

Rana Daggubati & Anirudh Ravichander: They co-created the premium tequila brand Loca Loka (with entrepreneur Sree Harsha Vadlamudi), using high-altitude Mexican agave, first launched internationally and set to enter India.

In terms of lifestyle-related ventures, Ranveer Singh also made headlines recently for an Abu Dhabi Tourism ad in which he features alongside his wife, Deepika Padukone.





