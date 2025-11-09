Thailand, known for its street food, relaxed beachside bars, and vibrant vibes, has quietly put the brakes on part of its enjoyment culture. The latest alcohol rules in the Southeast Asian country now regulate when you can drink. Starting November 8, new alcohol control legislation – which strengthens enforcement and significantly tightens restrictions around marketing and advertising – has put a ban on daytime drinking.





Food lovers, pay attention! Those planning to pair their spicy Kra Pao, a popular Thai stir-fry dish, with a chilled Chang beer between 2 PM and 5 PM, should pause for a moment. The amended Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, passed on November 8, adds to the previous ban on alcohol sales in most retail outlets and supermarkets, which has been in effect since 1972. Now, foodies caught sipping during restricted hours will face a steep fine of 10,000 baht, which in Indian currency amounts to approximately Rs 27,357.

Alcohol Ban Shifts From Bars To Drinkers

Previously, the alcohol ban prohibited advertising of alcoholic beverages unless the content was purely factual. Endorsements by celebrities, influencers, or public figures promoting alcoholic beverages for commercial purposes were also banned.





Exemptions included licensed entertainment venues, hotels, certified establishments in tourist areas and airports offering international flights. Now, however, the onus has shifted to consumers, tightening the laws further.





Although the risk has moved from sellers to drinkers, restaurant owners fear losing half of their afternoon trade. For instance, if a customer buys a beer at 1:59 PM and continues drinking on the premises until 2:05 PM, it would be considered a violation of the law, resulting in a fine.





Talking about the same, Chanon Koetcharoen, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, said, “This will impede the growth of the restaurant industry.” Chanon, who also runs a restaurant in Bangkok, was quoted by the South China Morning Post.





Meanwhile, Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, a member of parliament from the opposition People's Party who has long advocated for liquor liberalisation, said, “The amended law aims to serve the purpose of those opposing alcohol.”