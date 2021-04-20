Remember the uproar caused by the viral video that allegedly captured man spitting on rotis before placing them in tandoor? People were left shocked and didn't quite know how to react. Whenever you purchase food from outside, you tend to trust the cook implicitly. Sometimes restaurants and staff go beyond their capacity to make sure you have the best experience, but sometimes, there are incidents that make you want to question the whole idea of eating out altogether. Couple of restaurant workers and customers shared some of the 'worst things they had seen done to customers' food' on reddit. While some were shocking, some were outright funny.

(Also Read: Man Spitting On Tandoori Roti While Making Them Riles Up Internet)

"Pour the whole tray of drinks over a guest - twice. (It was an) International trade fair with students as waiters. First time was an accident, second time she was so nervous she was practically shaking and spilled the drinks again on the same guy," a user commented.

(Also Read: Demi Lovato Calls Out Frozen Yogurt Shop Serving 'Diet Food', Divides Twitter)

"I had a buddy at mcdonalds, a real chaotic type, who every once and a while would say "oh hey, guess what time it is... PICKLE SURPRISE!" and put a whole handful of pickles on a random cheeseburger," wrote another.



Another person who worked part-time at McDonalds chimed in to shared another hilarious story. "I worked at McDonalds in high school, I had a buddy who was like this. The best one I remember was a girl we knew ordered a burger with no onions. He took her burger patty, carefully carved it out so it became a burger ring, put that on the bun, and filled the entire center with onions. It was maybe 10% burger, 90% onion, but it looked totally normal from the outside. He never would have done it to a stranger, but friends were fair game", he wrote.



Another chef recalled how sometimes customers should be wary of their umpteen 'customisations' for their own good. "The only other thing that sometimes happens is when people get cocky and ask for extremely spicy food the kitchen staff turns into evil geniuses. A guy once asked me for wings so spicy that they would give a woman a miscarriage. I relayed those lovely instructions to the kitchen and I don't know what they did but the sauce was burning my nose and making my eyes water as I carried it out. He was not able to finish his wings," he wrote remembering the hilarious episode.



Then there were some concerning anecdotes like this one shared by a person who worked at a fast-food restaurant and was shocked to see the restaurant's way of cleaning their utensils, "I see this lady with a mop and bucket come out of the back, slop it on to the griddle and START MOPPING IT. I was appalled. I went and told the manager and she tells me well that's the quickest way to clean it then scolded me for worrying about things that didn't concern me," he added to the thread that now has more than 7.3k comments.