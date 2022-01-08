Rhea Kapoor's love for food is no secret to us. Besides being a successful filmmaker and fashion stylist, she's is also known to be a hardcore food enthusiast. In fact, Rhea has emerged well as a food influencer and her Instagram is a proof of that. If you scroll through her handle, you will find the diva sharing her various food activities with the 1.6million Insta-fam. Be it her daily meals or the feasts she organises for friends and family - Rhea shares glimpses of it all on Instagram; and we can't help but drool! Then there is her delicious cooking sessions too. It won't be an exaggeration to say that Rhea cooks up storm in her kitchen. From burger to spaghetti and lobster - she cooks it all and shares the recipe with her fans and followers on the photo-sharing app.





Keeping up with the tradition of sharing her food shenanigans on Instagram, Rhea Kapoor recently uploaded a story that featured an indulgent solution she found to brighten up a gloomy rainy day. Can anyone guess what it is? It's nothing but a rich cup of hot chocolate, with hand-made biscuits by the side. What made it yet tastier is the fact that the biscuit is made by none other than Pooja Dhingra - a celebrity pastry chef and one of Rhea's closest friends. "Hot chocolate and poojie made boss biscuits are the solution to a rainy day," Rhea wrote alongside posting a picture of the luscious combo. Take a look:

Looks delicious; isn't it? If this picture is making you slurp, then we have a perfect solution for you. Here's a delicious hot chocolate recipe that you can try making at home and enjoy your weekend, Rhea Kapoor-style. Click here for hot chocolate recipe.





Enjoy your weekend!