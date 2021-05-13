Rhea Kapoor is making quite a buzz on social media with her candid posts and stories. If you scroll through her Instagram handle, you will find her sharing interesting contents regularly, with 1.6 million followers. After carving a niche as a filmmaker and fashion stylist, Rhea has now emerged wells as a food influencer and skilled chef. It won't be an exaggeration to say that her profile has become a food destination for us. From her self-made signature dishes to the meal dates with friends and families - she shares it all every now and then. And the best part is Rhea never shies away from accepting her immense love for everything scrumptious and appetising.





Keeping up with the tradition, Rhea, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her dinner spread and it seemed to be a good balance between health and taste. As per the picture, the dining table had a healthy bowl of salad loaded with greens and meat and dressed with a delicious white sauce. Rhea also thanked her cousin Anshula Kapoor for making her "the happiest" in weeks. "The happiest I've been in weeks. Small pleasures @ANSHULAKAPOOR. This is honestly the best gift I have ever got. #THEBEST," she wrote alongside the story. Take a look:





Also Read: Rhea Kapoor Cooks Her 'Signature' Dish - And It Is Making Us Drool (See Pic)

Recently, the 34-year-old diva also shared one of her 'best' lockdown meal experiences. Through her Instagram stories, she gave us a sneak-peek into the meal, and it included a yummy bowl of Taiwanese noodles soup, some freshly baked breads and more. "One of best lockdown meals @chefseefah," she wrote alongside. If you thought the meal ended with soup and bread, then you are absolutely mistaken. She went on to share snaps of the decadent desserts she devoured later. The platter included tiramisu, brioche and donuts. Already slurping? Check out the pictures:





Also Read: Rhea Kapoor Enjoys A Lavish And 'Insane' Sindhi Meal - We Found The Recipes Too