Rhea Kapoor is quite active on social media. She recently visited Goa with her sister Sonam Kapoor and shared a throwback post from her vacation. In a series of pictures she posted on Instagram, she confessed that she misses "pool time, barbecues, and perfect breakfast tacos." The opening frame shows Rhea's husband, film producer Karan Boolani, taking a dip in a pool with their furry friend. However, we couldn't stop gazing at the perfectly barbecued meat burger loaded with tandoori mayo, ketchup, cheese, and mustard sauce. We also spotted the "perfect breakfast tacos," and one picture shows two fried tortillas with barbecued fillings topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and what looks like creamy jalapeno salsa. Sharing the post, Rhea wrote, "Take me back to pool time, barbecues, perfect breakfast tacos, family, and twinkling evenings." Take a look:

While Rhea Kapoor was having a gala time in Goa with her sister Sonam Kapoor, she didn't forget to keep us updated on their food shenanigans. Rhea's Goa album was all about seafood. The series begins with a plate full of prawn curry served with a portion of rice. That lip-smacking fish curry stole the spotlight. Oh, there was also a veg option on the menu - bindi ki sabzi. In one of the videos, we saw fish being roasted in an open area.

Just a few days ago, Rhea Kapoor hosted a Thanksgiving celebration at her home. It was nothing less than an absolute delight for all the foodies out there. She teased her Instagram family with a series of pictures. We caught glimpses of a beautifully candlelit table adorned with a tempting array of treats. The pictures showed cheese boards with several dips, small bites, and fruits. We could also see what looked like slices of focaccia, lavash crackers, a creamy spread topped with cherry tomatoes and greens, different types of cheese, chips, oranges, kiwis, watermelon, and more. Along with the post, she wrote, “It's Giving ‘Friends' and an excuse to eat, drink, and fight with each other over the last piece of pie.”