Sonam Kapoor is a true foodie and loves hosting elegant get-togethers. Recently, she and her husband, Anand Ahuja, hosted another royal-themed dinner party for their close ones. In an Instagram Stories post by Sonam's private chef, Velton Saldanha, we got a glimpse of the stunning silverware used for the occasion. The beautifully polished silver plateware set included casseroles, serving plates, bowls and more. Curious about the menu? Paper stickers were attached to each piece of silverware, indicating what dish would be served. The menu featured a variety of delicacies such as steamed rice, edamame pea rice, mutton, roasted chicken, soup, chaat, chole and dal. “Plateware from last night. Sonam Kapoor always gives me the best plateware for my food. The calm before the storm. I like my kitchen setup just the way I like my Excel sheets. Organised. Descriptive. Precise,” Chef Velton wrote atop the picture.





A few weeks ago, Sonam Kapoor hosted another "upscale dinner" for her loved ones. During that time, Chef Velton Saldanha shared a video showing himself and his team working hard in the kitchen and preparing the yummy feast. The behind-the-scenes glimpse highlighted the dedication and effort put into crafting a memorable dining experience.





The side note read, “Sonam Kapoor approached me to create a special menu for an intimate, upscale dinner party for 6-8 guests. We decided on a fun, relaxed Indian theme, mixing thali elements with pre-plated elegance – something that I hadn't seen done before. Planning was intense, especially with potential allergies and last-minute changes, but we were prepared for it. Bring itttt. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour featuring a grazing board and a unique Aloo Tikki chaat, where the dahi was a chilled coconut yoghurt with parsley and cilantro chutney, and the tikki was a spiced sweet potato and Almondine Tikki.”





