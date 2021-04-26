A well-made stew has the power to fill your stomach and heart at the end of a long, hard day. The versatility of the dish lends it a distinct flavour in every kitchen. From vegetables to meat and seafood, you can make a stew from just about anything. On days that you need to stay away from the meat, a simple vegetable stew can easily make you feel refreshed and light. On the other hand, if you are feeling adventurous there are elaborate recipes that pack a punch in terms of flavour, take a few hours to make but are absolutely worth the effort.

We bring you a combination of simple and classic recipes that will satiate all your stew cravings.

Here Are 5 Of Our Best Stew Recipes That You Can Add To Your Cookbook:

1. Kerala Vegetable Stew Recipe

Who said being vegetarian had to be boring? This recipe from God's Own Country, Kerala, is the perfect example of simple ingredients coming together to make an exquisite dish. Vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, French beans that you may find lying around at home go into this stew with a healthy dose of coconut milk. Coconut milk, which is also popular as a vegan substitute for buffalo or cow milk, gives the stew a nice and rich creamy texture. Follow the recipe and in less than an hour, you will have a yummy yellow stew waiting to be served.

2. Broccoli Stew

Photo Credits: iStock

If your diet requires you to have ample broccoli, you may soon run out of innovative ways to use the vegetable. On such days, you can fall back on this recipe to give you the perfect blend of taste and health. The broccoli stew also involves coconut milk which is packed with vitamins, iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Here's the recipe.

3. Ladakhi Stew Recipe

Photo Credit: iStock

For those who love to experiment, this stew is a wonderful recipe to dig into. The traditional Ladakhi dish is made with chicken, paneer, potatoes, spinach and barley flour. While the dish is great for the winters, it can be enjoyed any time of the year, thanks to its distinct flavours. The best part? It can be prepared in just under 60 minutes. Check out the recipe here.

4. Lamb Stew Recipe

Photo Credit: The Grill Room, Taj Mahal Hotel

Many would argue that nothing can beat a good lamb stew. This recipe adds further credence to this opinion. The dish which is made with lamb meat, kidney beans, blanched vegetables and stock is the perfect pick-me-up dish you need at the end of a long day. The burst of flavours with each bite will ensure that you always go for a second -- and third -- helping. Click here for the recipe.

5. Portuguese Fish Stew Recipe

Photo Credit: Keys Café, Keys Hotels

A list on stews is incomplete without the mention of a classic seafood recipe. This Portuguese fish stew is as delectable as it gets. The recipe uses white wine and ample spices to combine and elevate the flavours of potatoes, fish fillet, shrimps and vegetables that go into the stew rice. The easy and simple recipe is great for a weekend brunch or dinner and goes well with rice. Here's the full recipe.

Tell us your pick from this yummy list of stew recipes!