Maldives has become a hot destination for travellers in the past few years. We have seen many friends, family members, and even a number of Bollywood celebrities take a trip down there. After all, the blue sea, clear sky, fresh food, and a relaxed time are something that no one can resist. Recently, stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor also joined the bandwagon of celebrities who have taken a trip to the Maldives! While Rhea Kapoor shared her adventures and moments on Instagram stories, she also posted a reel where she summed up everything about her trip. From enjoying beautiful sunsets to some private time near the beach, Rhea's vacation looks like a dream. But, amid these things, what really caught our attention in her reel was the delicious food the producer had in Maldives.





(Also Read: Rhea Kapoor's Sunday Lunch Was No Short Of An Indulgent Affair (See Pics)





In her reel, you can first see her husband, Karan Boolani, preparing a drink for her and serving it to her. Next, there was a small video of a creamy toast with a side of capers. This was followed by crispy fries and a yummy dip. Lastly, she shared a video from a barbeque where the table was set with dips, salads, greens, loaves of bread, and other delicious food! Take a look at her reel below:

Rhea Kapoor is one of those celebrities who is also a fellow foodie. She has always been vocal about her love for food. In fact, if you follow her on Instagram, you will know that she not only indulges in various cuisines but also makes them at home. Whenever Rhea has a gathering at her home, she makes sure to deck the table with all things delicious! Earlier, when Rhea Kapoor had her friends over at her place, she had cooked spicy chicken, red-sauce pasta with basil leaves, fries, and other things for them! You can read more about it here!





(Also Read: Inside The Menu Of Rhea Kapoor's Girls Night With Kareena, Karisma, Masaba, And More)





Rhea Kapoor's food posts are always drool-worthy. As she keeps sharing about that, we can't wait to see what will be next on her plate.



