Rhea Kapoor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. A fashionista, film producer, and an avid connoisseur of gastronomy, she has amassed a staggering 1.6 million fan base on her Instagram profile. If you follow her on social media, then you surely know that Rhea's food posts are mouthwatering, to say the least - from her classic burgers to home-cooked feasts, Rhea can easily give the best restaurant a run for their money! And it's not just us who is captivated by Rhea's culinary skills, her guest and invitees are proof enough that the young Stylist is extremely good at what she does! Rhea, who has married her longtime boyfriend, film director, Karan Boolani has found a perfect foodie partner and is chirpy than ever about her foodie shenanigans. For instance, the couple recently hosted some of their close friends for Sunday lunch and the pictures are hunger-inducing for sure!





Ace designer Masaba Gupta, food entrepreneur Samyukta Nair, pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra, and Karishma Boolani were amongst the ones invited. Pertaining to her role of hosing some of the most decadent and lavish feasts, Rhea put her best foot forward for the said Sunday lunch as well. Karan posted pictures of a diner table set for the guests and others gave us a sneak peek into the many delicacies they enjoyed. Look at it here:

Karan Boolani posted about the Sunday lunch scene at his home

Rhea Kapoor reposted Smayukta Nair's Image

In this picture posted by Samyukta Nair, we can see a part of the spread that consists of juicy and flavorful avocadoes tossed like a salad, a creamy dip, and a fiery dish alongside it.

In another picture posted by Karishma Boolani, we can see that the Sunday lunch had an equally impressive dessert platter. The table is decorated with cream stuffed buns and a fruity and delicious cheesecake topped with heaps of vibrant strawberries! Look at it here: