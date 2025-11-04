Robert Pattinson has finally ended the “trash food” talk started by his Die, My Love co-star Jennifer Lawrence. It began when Jennifer, during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, revealed that she once served food that was in the trash to Pattinson. The reason? There was nothing left in the fridge. While eating from the trash might sound wild, the Twilight star did not seem to mind at all. Some time later, at the New York City premiere of Die, My Love at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre, Robert Pattinson laughed about the story while talking to Entertainment Tonight. He said, “I thought it was delicious. She must have a really nice trash haul.”





Last month, Jennifer Lawrence's anecdote took the internet by storm. She explained, “I had my girlfriends over. We were in our pyjamas. We were watching Little Women. It was December,” she said, adding that that's when Robert Pattinson dropped by.

“He comes in, and I give him a hug, and he's like, ‘You have any food? I am so hungry.' And I am like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, come in, come in.' He goes to the bathroom, and I do have food, but it's in the trash. And so while he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can,” revealed Jennifer Lawrence. Surprisingly, Robert Pattinson ate the food without hesitation. In fact, the Mickey 17 actor was so hungry that he even asked for more. Jennifer said she and her friends were in shock watching it happen.





She later shared that she told Pattinson there was more food in the garage, but didn't mention that he had already eaten from the trash. In response, the actor “was like, ‘Oh, I don't mind.' And he just pulled it out of the trash and just kept eating it,” said Jennifer.





