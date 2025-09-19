Belated happy birthday to Nick Jonas! The American singer turned 33 on September 16, 2025. His wife, Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra, took to Instagram to share her heartfelt wishes. Alongside them, she posted a photo carousel of their special moments together over the past few years. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "As we celebrate you today, my love, I'm reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16ths I've been so lucky to spend with you over the years. So grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you every day. Here's 2025-2018!" The first photo caught our attention because it was taken at a well-known restaurant in Vancouver. The establishment later confirmed that they indeed were a part of Nick Jonas's 33rd birthday celebration.

In the photo, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seated at a table in Acquafarina, a modern Italian restaurant in Vancouver, recommended by the Michelin Guide. The restaurant's famed photo wall forms the backdrop for the celebrity couple's loved-up pose. Acquafarina is known to serve reinterpreted Italian classics, combining traditional and modern sensibilities. The restaurant said that they were honoured to be a part of Nick Jonas's special day. Kevin Jonas also dined with Priyanka and Nick - he was snapped with his brother in a photo with the chef.

Before this, another of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's restaurant outings made headlines. They went for a date night to Chef Vikas Khanna's acclaimed Indian restaurant in New York, Bungalow. The couple shared various glimpses of their meal. It seemed that they had a gala time feasting on delicious treats. Read more about their experience here.