As India takes on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy today, a video of Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav enjoying a meal in Dubai has grabbed many eyeballs online. The clip shows the two cricketers relaxing at the popular street food joint, Raju Omlet. A huge crowd can also be seen gathered outside the eating joint, hoping to catch a glimpse of the cricketers. The video further captures Rohit Sharma making his way through the sea of fans, with many trying to take a picture with the Indian captain.





The text on the video read, "And there he is... the Hitman... enjoying a winning meal. Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav at Raju Omlet - now that's an egg-stra special sight."







Also Read: 'Butterfingers' - Amul Makes A Topical For Rohit Sharma's Dropped Catch





Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav aren't the only Indian cricketers known for their love of food. Former captain Virat Kohli is also an avid food lover and often shares his love for North Indian cuisine with his fans. Recently, the cricketer was in Delhi to play in the Ranji Trophy after almost 12 years. The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on January 30. While Virat Kohli was delighted to return to his home ground, he chose to enjoy one of his favourite dishes on the opening day of the Ranji fixture. As the match was underway, chef Sanjay Jha revealed that the former India captain had ordered Chilli Paneer for lunch from the local DDCA canteen. Read the full story here.





Just like us, if you are a fan of both cricket and food, you would love to know the favourite dishes of your favourite cricketers, right? Well, we have some interesting foodie tidbits for you. Click here to find out the favourite food items of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and more.