Do you get homesick and miss home-like food after a couple of days of vacation abroad? Most of us do and so does south Indian actor Jr. NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr.). Also known as Tarak, the Telugu superstar of 'RRR' fame is currently holidaying in the US and couldn't resist the temptation to get a slice of home in an Indian restaurant in New York. And to his delight, he found "probably the best Indian food" on his trip. He must have been quite impressed by the food served at the restaurant which prompted him to pose with the staff in the restaurant kitchen and share the picture on Instagram.





On December 26 (Monday), Jr NTR posted the picture from the NY restaurant on Instagram stories. He can be seen standing with the restaurant staff, including chefs wearing their aprons, in the kitchen. On the front is a table full of Indian delicacies with accompaniments. He wrote, "Had possibly the best Indian food on an international trip. A slice of spice for my taste buds." Jr NTR also tagged the restaurant, Junoon, in the story.





Take a look at Jr NTR's Instagram story:

Junoon is a modern Indian restaurant in New York, owned by restaurateur and chef Rajesh Bhardwaj. It had even earned one Michelin star for three years. The menu of the restaurant offers a special chef's tasting menu along with a range of classic Indian dishes and fusion foods. The bar too boasts a variety of spirits and cocktails.





Have you also discovered an outstanding Indian restaurant on a foreign vacation? Share with us in the comments below.





Meanwhile, we are taking note of Jr NTR's recommendation for this restaurant for our next trip to New York. Jr NTR won swiping praise for his role as the tribal leader 'Komaram Bheem' in the blockbuster movie RRR, also starring Ram Charan. He will soon be seen in a namesake movie being referred to as NTR 30.







