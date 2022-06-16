If you are not under the rocks, then you surely are aware of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' restaurant - Sona - in New York City. Priyanka co-owns this Indian fine dine with American entrepreneur Maneesh K. Goyal. The restaurant was launched in March 2021 and since then, we have been getting regular updates on the place, décor and the food served there. Over the last one year, we have seen several celebrated guests from around the world visiting Sona, New York, and speaking highly about it. While Vishal Bhardwaj described the food to be "the most delicious desi food with a twist in New York", Katrina Kaif calls the place "home away from home". Besides, the restaurant has also been visited by celebrities including legendary singer Sting, actor Mindy Kaling and others.











Now, if you are wondering how good the food tastes at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in New York, then we have a surprise for you! We got you a glimpse of the restaurant's kitchen and how food is prepared there. Priyanka recently took to Instagram to share a story featuring the preparation of garlic naan inside Sona kitchen. "Who's Hungry?" she captioned the story.





We could see that the dough is first dipped in a garlic-coriander-spice mix, then rolled out evenly with hand, and is finally transferred to a "tandoor" for roasting - in the most traditional way.







Now, this explicit description has left us craving for some garlic naan, along with butter chicken. If you too are in the same boat, then we suggest, try making some garlic naan at home, along with butter chicken and indulge. Here we have both the recipes for you.











Click here for tandoori garlic naan recipe. https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-tandoori-garlic-naan-955205











Click here for butter chicken recipe. https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-butter-chicken-956352



