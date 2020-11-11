'Sabr Ke Dher Saare Phal', Shilpa Shetty's Throwback Pic From Manali Is Making Us Hungry

Shilpa Shetty is a self-confessed foodie

Highlights Shilpa Shetty took a trip to Manali recently

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness icon for many

Shilpa Shetty would be seen in 'Hungama 2'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her love for all things natural, local and seasonal is well-known. If you have been following her closely across her social media platforms, you would know about her love for food and how she tries to make the most of desi goodness. So when Shilpa decided to take a short trip to Manali, she made sure soaked in the goodness of everything that the hills have to offer. Manali, as we all know is famous for its crunchy apples. They are so popular that many people take special tours of the apple orchards and try traditional apple-picking.





(Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty's Latest Sunday Binge Featured Her Favourite Binge Food! Any Guesses?)





In her recent throwback post on Instagram, Shilpa can be seen seated next to a heap of delish apples. Bright red, orange and yellow, the apples look super fresh and delectable. The actress wordplay in the caption is proof that Shilpa was rather excited to be in the orchard. "In frame: Main aur mere sabr ke dher saare phal.#WaybackWednesday #ManaliDiaries #throwbackpic #gratitude #blessed", her caption read.

This isn't the first time Shilpa posted about her apple-picking diaries in Manali. In October, the actress posted an IGTV video featuring herself and some delectable apples.

Promoted

On work front, Shilpa Shetty has two interesting projects up her kitty. She would be seen in 'Nikamma' with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, she will also play a pivotal role in 'Hungama 2' that co-stars Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaffrey.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



