Shilpa Shetty Picks Fresh Apples In Manali And They Look Seriously Tempting

Shilpa Shetty indulged herself in a different kind of binge in Manali.

The year 2020 has witnessed people largely staying at home due to the ongoing pandemic. Travelling was completely off the cards for many people as a part of the lockdown. But as restrictions have begun to ease up, several families are heading out for a short vacation to nearby destinations. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family were among the lucky ones to escape to Manali for a little while due to the 'Hungama 2' shoots ongoing there. The diva shared a short video of her picking some fresh apples off the trees in Manali and they looked absolutely delicious and tempting. Take a look:





"Apple Apple everywhere. I know I get a lil cray and excited when I see fruits on a tree... and that too all over the place... felt like a child in a candy shop," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of the video.





In the video shared on Shilpa Shetty's handle, she could be seen admiring the scores of apples hanging from trees in the green valleys of Manali. There were delicious looking apples of all shapes and sizes, including tiny red ones too. The weight of the ripe apples was too much for the trees to hold, which is why there were apples on the ground as well.





"The trees were laden with such luscious fruits that I couldn't resist plucking one-off and eating it right there. 'Seb' the best for the end, they said. I agreed," she wrote in the caption. The video ended with Shilpa Shetty going for an 'apple binge' by plucking a fresh golden apple from a tree and indulging in it right there and then!





What a wonderful way to enjoy a vacation in the midst of nature's bounty. Apples are known for their health benefits, and organic apples even better. Kudos to Shilpa Shetty for indulging herself in this fresh and healthy treat. We hope to see more of her vacation diaries soon.







