Father's Day was celebrated in India on June 19, Sunday. All the children got together to celebrate their doting dads in their own unique ways. While some enjoyed dining out with their fathers, others stayed in and cooked meals for them. Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too is a proud father to two children - Arjun and Sara Tendulkar. On the occasion of Father's Day, Arjun Tendulkar treated his father to a yummy breakfast that he cooked himself! Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of the same on his Instagram feed and thanked his son for the delicious meal. While Sachin posed with the plate, Arjun smiled from the back. Take a look:

(Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Cooks Up A Storm With Cricket-Style Commentary)





Arjun Tendulkar had cooked yummy scrambled eggs for Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday. The photo received an outpouring of likes, clocking in over 50k likes at the time of writing.





Using the hashtag Father's Day, Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the meal that Arjun cooked. "Had the best-scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun. The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good," he wrote. "A breakfast filled with love...couldn't have asked for more," he further added.





This is not the first time that Sachin Tendulkar has shared his foodie indulgence on Instagram. The legendary cricketer is regularly spotted eating and sometimes even cooking delicious food. Recently, he whipped up a wonderful Napolitano-style pizza made in a wood-fired oven. Take a look at the post he shared:

"No matter how you slice it, pizza is best shared with friends," he wrote in the caption. We would surely love to see Sachin Tendulkar indulging in more such yummy treats soon! What did you think of the delicious meals that the ace cricketer enjoyed? Tell us in the comments.