Sachin Tendulkar is one of the biggest cricketing legends of not just India, but also the world. The 'Master Blaster' had retired in 2013 after shattering several records for batting at the global level. Recently, Tendulkar brought about major nostalgia among fans after he batted for the Road Safety World Series on September 19 in Indore as part of the Indian cricketing legends team. But cricket is not the only thing that the legend enjoys! Fans and followers of Sachin Tendulkar would know that he is a big foodie. He often shares his foodie snippets on Instagram for his 36 million-strong fan following. Recently, Tendulkar flipped an omelette with perfection and also made a witty cricket reference with it. Take a look:

In the clip Tendulkar shared, we could see him at a hotel restaurant carefully waiting for the right moment to flip an omelette. Once he saw that it was ready, he quickly flipped it over by tossing it in the air and catching it perfectly. Sachin Tendulkar also made a cricket reference and a hilarious pun by comparing it to the 'flick shot' that batsmen do on the field. "Flicks ho ya flips, eggs-ample hamesha perfect hona chahiye [Whether it is flicks or flips, the eggs-ample should always be perfect]" he wrote in the caption.





The video of Sachin Tendulkar's omelette flipping skills has already received over 2.4 million views. Legendary Australian bowler Brett Lee also wrote in the comments section, "I'm coming over for breaky tomorrow mate!"





This is not the only foodie experience that Sachin Tendulkar has shared on Instagram. Recently, he enjoyed wonderful pasta in London at a small restaurant called 'PaStation'. It was recommended by his daughter Sara Tendulkar. "A taste of Italy in London! Never-ending goodness. PaStation recommended by Sara was just amazing," he wrote in the caption. Take a look:

We would love to see more such glimpses of the legendary cricketer's foodie side. What did you think of Sachin Tendulkar's omelette flipping skills? Tell us in the comments.