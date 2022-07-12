Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in the United Kingdom, vacationing with family and friends. Social media is flooded with exotic pictures of the diva and her friends Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and sister Karisma Kapoor. Besides, if scroll through her social media, you will also find adorable posts featuring husband Saif Ali Khan spending quality time with her and their son Jehangir Ali Khan (lovingly known as Jeh). And then, there are pictures of all her indulgences during the trip. In between, we came across another picture that stole our heart in no time.





Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan recently hosted friends in England over a Sunday meal. And guess who turned wore the chef's hat for the day? It was none other than the 'Nawab' himself - Saif Ali Khan. One of their friends Alexandra Galligan took to Instagram to share multiple posts featuring how they spent the Sunday in England.





In one of the pictures, which was reshared by Kareena, we could see her with Jeh, Alexadra and her husband relaxing on a sunny day. "Sunday vibes ... chilling whilst chef Ali khan is hard at work in the kitchen!" the post read. Take a look:





In another picture, we got a glimpse into Saif's cooking skills. Here, he was seen sautéing onions, while posing for the camera. "The perfect Sunday with Chef Ali Khan cooking up a storm in the kitchen for us. Delicious!!" the post read. Find the post below.





A third post had them all on the dining table, along with 'Big Bang Theory' actor Kunal Nayyar, enjoying food, drinks and more. The post read, "Great weekend with the greatest of friends."











Aren't these amazing pictures giving us ultimate weekend goals? We loved them; what about you? Do share your thoughts in the comments section.