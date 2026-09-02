Avocado has gone from being a relatively unfamiliar fruit to a popular choice on plates around the world. From avocado toast to smoothies and salads, its creamy texture and nutritional profile have made it a staple in modern diets. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the fruit's growing popularity in a new video. He also talked about its health benefits and rising demand in India.





PM Modi said, "Today, we are going to talk about the health benefits of avocados. Nowadays, avocado is a fruit that is very popular. Probably, no one knew about this fruit before. Its value and demand were both low. But today, it is being seen a lot on the dining table. Today, it has become the favourite of the health and premium market and of our farmer brothers and sisters."





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He further spoke about Andhra Pradesh farmer Karpa Varadaraj, who started growing avocados after seeing the fruit on a friend's farm and learning about the crop through YouTube. According to PM Modi, Varadaraj now produces around four tonnes of avocados and supplies them directly to local shops.





"We often hear about avocado toast in city restaurants but through these avocados, our innovative farmers have found a new way of earning. That means that, with our country's avocados, the taste of your toast has become better, and it has also increased the income of farmers," he concluded.

According to Healthline, avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit packed with healthy monounsaturated oleic acid and high dietary fibre. The unique healthy fats in avocados boost the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) from other vegetables in your meal.





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They also deliver powerful antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin to protect your vision from age-related decline, alongside essential vitamin K to strengthen bone density.