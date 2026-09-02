It's always a delight to see Lasith Malinga's foodie side. While he is best known for his cricketing achievements, his love for food and cooking has also been hard to miss. From experimenting in the kitchen to trying his hand at classics, Malinga often gives fans a peek into his culinary adventures. His latest Instagram post is no different. The former Sri Lankan cricketer could be seen whipping up a plate of Peking duck rolls that looked utterly delectable.





A popular Chinese dish, Peking duck rolls typically feature crispy roasted duck, fresh vegetables and sweet bean sauce, all wrapped in a thin wheat pancake or rice paper. And Malinga's version certainly looked enough to leave us drooling.

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At first, we saw him all set to make the rolls with about three ingredients in hand, including thin and flat wrappers, a bowlful of some delicious sauce and some roasted duck featuring crisp skin and tender meat.





Malinga began by laying a circular wrapper on a flat surface. He then spread a layer of sauce over one side. This was followed by placing chunks of duck meat and carefully rolling it up. One by one, he arranged the rolls neatly on a plate, creating a tempting stack. Once he was done, Malinga lifted the plate towards the camera with a cheerful smile, proudly showing his homemade creation.

This isn't the first time we've seen Malinga put on his chef hat. A few days ago, the former Sri Lankan cricketer treated his family to a plateful of mini pancakes, complete with an assortment of delicious toppings. He began by flipping the tiny pancakes in a pan before transferring them to plates and getting to work on the breakfast spread.

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He started by arranging freshly cut strawberries on each plate, followed by stacks of mini pancakes. To finish, he added chocolate pieces, a drizzle of chocolate sauce and condensed milk, serving the pancakes alongside yoghurt and granola.

What are your views on Malinga's vibrant cooking tales? Let us know in the comments below.