We can't get enough of Sanya Malhotra's culinary adventures! The actress keeps fans hooked with her food updates, and this time it was no different. She treated her Instagram followers to her wholesome "Matcha Mornings" routine. On June 2, Sanya introduced her followers to her house help, Sushila Didi. She asks the actress, "Kya bana rahi ho [what are you making], Matcha?" To which Sanya replies, "Piyogi [will you drink?]. Sushila answers, "Ji, itna tasty lag raha hai. Bilkul piyungi main. [Yes, it looks so tasty. I will surely drink]." After giving Sushila a hug, Sanya moves on to making her morning drink. She starts by adding a teaspoon of matcha powder to a bowl and mixing it with some water. Then, she uses a bamboo whisk, called a chasen, to dissolve the powder in water to form a smooth and velvety drink.





The next step is to transfer the matcha into a glass tumbler filled with ice cubes. Sanya tastes the drink and gives it a thumbs up. Sushila also enters the frame to try the matcha beverage. She says, "Hum to matcha ke deewane hain [We are crazy about Matcha]." The side note read, "Matcha Mornings everyday with the cutest Sushila didi."

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time Sanya Malhotra has shared her expertise on matcha drinks with her followers. Earlier, the actress showed her fans how to make a cup of matcha tea at home. She started by straining the matcha powder into a cup before adding hot water. Using the chasen, she thoroughly mixed the tea to create a frothy drink. At the end of the video, she enjoys her tea in a serene spot surrounded by lush greenery, with the rain adding a perfect ambience for savouring her beverage. In the caption, she wrote, "Green green grass to green green matcha."

Watch the post below:

Do you also like drinking matcha tea in the morning? Let us know in the comments section below!