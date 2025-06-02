Happy birthday Sonakshi Sinha! The 'Dabangg' star turned a year older on Monday, and her husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal shared a very special post to mark this day. Taking to his Instagram handle, Zaheer shared a video in which Sonakshi can be seen enjoying a cheeseburger. In the video, Zaheer captures his wife's love for food and burgers, finding it all adorable.





In the video, Sonakshi looks super happy as she relishes every bite of her burger, dancing to the flavours and textures of her yummy meal. She also has cheese smeared on her face as she delves into delicious bites of what seems like the best cheeseburger of her life. She pairs it with a plate full of crinkled fries and two kinds of dips.





Also Read:Sonakshi Sinha Gets Teased By Zaheer Iqbal While On A Diet. Video Is Too Relatable

In the caption, Zaheer wrote, "Happy Birthday My Jaana. It's moments like these that I love you the most. May you always be happy and your tummy always full. I feed you to see you dance like this. Will always be there to not tell you there's food all over your face. I Love You My Life."











Fans loved the wholesome foodie post for Sonakshi's birthday. Take a look at the reactions below:





"Can we have a whole series called 'sona eats' directed by Zaheer please," a fan wrote.





Another cheered, "Enjoy your meal and ignore the haters."





A viewer chimed in, "She ate all the haters like that."





"Awwww so cute! Only Zaheer can capture Sona's best moments like this. The best cutest wish till now," a fan appreciated.