Sara Ali Khan is one actress who follows a very strict fitness regime. Her rigorous training sessions and pilates workouts give us the motivation to get up and get going. However, one area that Sara Ali Khan does not compromise is food. The actress is one of the biggest foodies and leaves no opportunity to eat some delightful treats. While Sara Ali Khan has a big sweet tooth, she does not shy away from trying some regional cuisines of India too. Recently, we saw the actress enjoying a classic winter recipe from Gujarat. Can you guess what it was? None other than the delicious undhiyu.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share her food indulgence. Photo Credit: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of the yummy Gujarati undhiyu on her Instagram stories. She paired the one-pot vegetable dish with some home-style phulkas or rotis. "Ami Patel thank you for the yummiest undhiyu. As long as you don't expect me to wear any hot clothes for a week now. Parth Mangla, a repeat from you is due this week," she wrote in the caption. She also used the hashtags gratitude, Sunday and yummy with the story. A cute sticker saying the Gujarati greeting 'Majama' was also spotted in the story.

(Also Read: Inside Sara Ali Khan's Late Birthday Celebration Loaded With Desserts)





For the unversed, undhiyu is a mixed vegetable dish said to have originated from Surat, Gujarat. It is made with a mixture of green vegetables that are seasonal and are available, especially in this cold weather. Vegetables are mixed together and cooked in a pot that is turned upside down, thus the dish gets the name 'undhiyu' which means 'inverted'. Click here for an authentic Gujarati undhiyu recipe.





On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's role in her previous film 'Atrangi Re' garnered much appreciation from critics. Her upcoming films include 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.