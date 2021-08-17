The urge to binge on cheesy goodies is too real, even for the best of us. In spite of the fact that we may be on a diet, we can't help but think about cheese-loaded pizzas and pasta. There is something about these carb-y dishes that we simply can't resist. Turns out we are not alone in our cravings - actress Sara Ali Khan too is in the same boat. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her cheesy lasagne, which she binged on heartily. Take a look:

"Monday ready," wrote Sara Ali Khan in the story along with a photograph of a drool-worthy Cheesy Lasagne. The dish looked absolutely delicious with layers and layers of cheesy goodness, and plenty of Oregano drizzled on top. This wasn't all that Sara Ali Khan binged on Monday night. Soon after the Lasagne picture, Sara Ali Khan shared another click of a healthy salad with lots of greens in it. Take a look:

"This is healthy," she wrote in the Instagram story, which featured a green salad bowl of goodness. We could spot plenty of green vegetables such as zucchinis, asparagus, avocados, and cucumber. Sara Ali Khan drizzled the greens in a bowl and seemed to savour it as much as she did the lasagne. Kudos to the actress on balancing taste with health!





Recently, Sara Ali Khan had shared some photos from her birthday celebrations. We could spot a delightful chocolate cake in the pictures. Take a look:

We would love to see more snippets from the actress' foodie diaries. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Coolie No.1' opposite Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include 'Atrangi Re', directed by Aanand L. Rai featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.