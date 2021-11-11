Actress Sara Ali Khan has managed to make a mark for herself in a very short span of time. Although she is just a few films old in the Bollywood industry, she has amassed a fan following of 37 million on Instagram already. Sara Ali Khan often shares snippets from her life on Instagram. We see glimpses of her stunning vacations and also the delicious food she devours! When it comes to foodie indulgences, Sara Ali Khan is guilty as charged. The diva doesn't shy away from treating herself to amazing food which she loves. Recently, Sara Ali Khan enjoyed some piping hot chhole bhature. Take a look at the Instagram story she shared:

Sara Ali seemed to be enjoying some wonderful street-style Chhole Bhature. The Bhaturas seemed stuffed and fluffy, while the Chhole had just the right amount of spice and zing to it. Onions and green chillies accompanied the popular Delhi delight. "Yummy in my tummy," she wrote in the story along with a cute GIF of a dinosaur licking his lips. The song 'Tumse Mil Ke' by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar played in the background.

Chhole Bhature is not the only food item that Sara Ali Khan has enjoyed in the recent past. The actress had visited Kedarnath with close buddy Jahnavi Kapoor, where the duo treated themselves to 'Chai' and 'Bhojan'. Take a look:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Coolie No.1' alongside Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar, as well as a Laxman Utekar film with Vicky Kaushal.