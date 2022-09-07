Birthdays are indeed one of the most special days that we eagerly await every year. We are showered with cakes, gifts, love and affection from our near and dear ones. If we had an option, wouldn't we love to celebrate our birthday all year round? Actress Sara Ali Khan rang in her 27th birthday on August 12 in New York City. If you thought that the celebrations ended on that very day, you couldn't be farther from the truth! Now that Sara Ali Khan is back home in Mumbai, her favourite cafe in Bandra treated her to a platter full of desserts. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan's late birthday celebrations were at Farmer's Café in Bandra, a popular joint known for its healthy desserts and organic food. In the pictures that she shared, we could see not one but two plates full of all kinds of delicious desserts. "My happy place," wrote Sara Ali Khan in the location of her picture. There was a chocolate cake, a cheesecake and a nutty almond cake in the frame. The plaque on top read, "Belated Happy Birthday!" We could also spot a delicious dark chocolate smoothie bowl topped with chia seeds and nuts. Further, there were two different ice cream sundaes including a matcha-flavoured and chocolate-flavoured one. Sara Ali Khan also added the stickers "Yummy in my tummy" and "Thank You" to her pictures.





This is not the first time we have seen Sara Ali Khan indulging in some delicious food. Even while she was in New York City, she feasted on multiple lavish goodies including Italian Pizza as well as Japanese Sushi. The actress makes it a point to eat good food, no matter which city she goes to. In July, Sara Ali Khan had visited Delhi to savour a wonderful meal at Indian Accent, one of the best restaurants in the city. Click here to read more about it.





On the work front, Sara Ali Khan had impressed audiences with a stellar performance in 'Atrangi Re' directed by Aanand L. Rai. She has a number of projects lined up, including Laxman Utekar's film opposite Vicky Kaushal and 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey.