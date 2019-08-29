Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic Gujarati Undhiyu (Recipe Video Inside)

Undhiyu refers to 'upside down' in Gujarati

Gujarati cuisine has found a loyal fanbase not only in the state of Gujarat and neighbouring territories, but also across the world. The cuisine is packed with all things eclectic and wholesome. Almost every dish, be it a dessert or a snack, is exquisitely balanced in terms of flavour and texture. Think Gujarati food and your mind instantly pictures a host of delicacies, one such dish is a Gujarati undhiyu. This delish medley of vegetables is a common Gujarati preparation. It is an intrinsic part of every Gujarati thali. The mixed veg delicacy goes best with piping hot rice or ghee-dripping theplas and puris. Undhiyu is prepared lavishly during Makar Sankranti. Undhiyu refers to 'upside down' in Gujarati, since the dish is traditionally cooked upside down in earthen pots. Undhiyu requires enormous preparation, which is why it is usually prepared in bulk at once.





In this recipe of Undhiyu by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi, you can learn how to make the sumptuous fare at home. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. To make muthiya, you would need methi leaves, whole wheat flour or atta, coarse whole wheat flour/dardara atta, ginger-chilli paste, ‏turmeric, soda bicarbonate, sugar, Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander, dhania, jeera powder, ‏salt and ‏oil. For undhiyu you would need, small potatoes,‏ small aubergines, ripe bananas, purple yam, ‏val dana, tuvar/tur dana, green chickpeas, ‏fresh coconut (grated), fresh dhania, green garlic, ‏carom seeds, asafoetida, soda bicarb, ginger-chilli paste, turmeric, sugar, Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander, ‏oil and salt.

