Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood and is known for her charming personality. In addition to her acting skills, she is also known for her travel posts and gastronomic adventures. Today, the actress is back with another foodie update, but this time it involves her entire team. Sara shared a video on Instagram Stories featuring her team members enjoying a sumptuous meal. As Sara pans the camera, you get to catch a glimpse of the dishes kept on each of their plates. They can be seen relishing drool-worthy parathas along with some curries and green chutney. We could also spot others gorging on mouth-watering biryani. In the caption, Sara explained, "When you take the team out for lunch but then they come back and say, 'Nice outing, but we still need lunch...'" The actress tagged her teammates and added the hashtag "Diet life."





Also read: Sara Ali Khan Relishes This Japanese Meal While Holidaying In Australia - See Pic





Sara Ali Khan's travel diaries are incomplete without yummy food. You would often spot her enjoying good food while travelling across the world. Recently, when she visited Punjab, Sara couldn't help but relish some of the classic dishes from the state. She indulged in a nice Punjabi feast in Chandigarh, and while enjoying the food, Sara said, "Paratha, dahi. Yummy. Missi Roti, Paneer, it's a blast."







Sara Ali Khan's love for desi delicacies, especially parathas, is quite relatable. Some days ago, she shared snaps from a stunning location, where she was clad in warm clothes and posed with snow-capped mountains in the backdrop. And do you know what? She was spotted having parathas even there! Oh, yes, the desi delight looked absolutely mind-blowing. For the caption, she wrote, "Pahado mein paratha."

Sara Ali Khan's food adventures are too good to miss. When she visited Rajasthan, she decided to get a taste of some local cuisine. In Udaipur, she enjoyed a yummy Rajasthani thali showcasing a range of delicacies, including dal baati churma, panchmel dal, gatte ki sabzi, paneer sabzi, ker sangri, palak methi, raita, rice, and roti on her plate.





Also read: We Love Everything About Sara Ali Khan's 'Breakfast For Champions'





Sara Ali Khan, we are already excited to see which delicacy you enjoy next!