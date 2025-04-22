Stop whatever you are doing and head straight to Sara Tendulkar's Instagram timeline. Why, you ask? It is because the diva has posted a sneak peek of her dessert tales, and it looks oh-so-delicious! After a strenuous surfing session and pilates class, Sara treated her taste buds to some delectable desserts. The daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of her sweet indulgences, and it featured two delicious-looking sweet treats. On the left, there was a small, fluffy dark chocolate treat with a textured surface, possibly a chocolate truffle or pastry. We could also spot a cannoli, filled with rich chocolate filling. The text on the image read, "It's all about balance...right?" Take a look:

Earlier, Sara Tendulkar indulged in a Japanese delight and posted its snap on her Instagram Stories. The treat? Sashimi. For the unversed, sashimi is raw fish or meat thinly sliced and typically served with soy sauce, wasabi, pickled ginger and daikon radish. In Sara's post, we could see the neatly sliced fish alongside soy sauce and what appeared to be pickled ginger. Her caption read, "Fresh sashimi." Read the full story here.





Before that, Sara Tendulkar shared a sneak peek inside her slow, food-filled Sunday. The diva headed out for a family lunch where she treated herself to a lip-smacking “Gujju thali”. On the menu, there was bhindi, yellow dal, missi roti, Gujarati kadhi, paneer and sandwich dhokla. We also spotted aloo tamatar and crispy-fried pakodas coupled with dahi and chaas.

Later in the day, Sara Tendulkar went on a “coffee date” with her bestie. While she sipped on a latte, her BFF enjoyed a cup of a hot beverage. Sara also shared a photo of a glass counter consisting of a variety of desserts and savoury quick bites. Click here to read the full story.

Sara Tendulkar's foodie posts are our new obsession.