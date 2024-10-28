Sundays are for relaxing, unwinding and spending time with friends and family. And when the weekend fervour comes laced with scrumptious meals, the experience becomes simply wholesome. Ask Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, and we bet she cannot disagree. On one such Sunday (October 27), she shared a series of culinary posts on her Instagram Stories documenting all that she had. “Spend a slow Sunday with me” read the note on the first picture featuring a picture of a drool-worthy dish.





Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Sunday Indulgence Featured Home-Cooked Biryani

Next, Sara Tendulkar headed out for a family lunch where she treated herself to a lip-smacking “Gujju thali”. Whether you are a gujju or not, the items displayed on the snap can make you crave a hearty platter. On the menu, there was bhindi, yellow dal, missi roti, Gujarati kadhi, paneer and sandwich dhokla. We also spotted aloo tamatar and crispy-fried pakodas coupled with dahi and chaas. That meethi boondi could make anyone's tummy do a happy dance.







Also Read:Fans Complain About Poor Food And Beverage Arrangements At Dil-Luminati Concert In Delhi





Hold up, Sara Tendulkar has more foodie treats for you. On a “coffee date” with her bestie, she sipped on a latte drink, while her BFF enjoyed a cup of hot beverage. Almonds, nuts and chocolate chunks appeared in one of the Instagram layout clicks as well. Sara also shared a photo of a glass counter consisting of ample desserts and savoury quick bites. Breads, donuts, muffins, hotdogs, quiches and croissants had our entire attention.

















Sara Tendulkar wrapped up her gastronomical adventure by indulging in palatable South Indian cuisine involving crispy dosas served with coconut chutney and sambar. Can it get any better than this? We bet not. “Dosa date. Sundays are all about food,” read Sara's side note. We nodded our heads in agreement.

















Sara Tendulkar also loves ghar ka khana, much like everyone else. Previously, she gave in to her desi cravings relishing traditional delights such as ragi dosa, dry aloo sabzi, yellow dal, paneer bhurji and mint chutney. “Ghar ka khana” she wrote in the caption and added a drooling face and heart emoji. Read the full story here.











Sara Tendulkar is a big-time foodie. Agree?